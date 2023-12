ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An 18-wheeler was seen stopped on the tracks Friday evening near the Highway 80 and S County Road 1313 intersection, just east of Faudree Road.

Witnesses say the train only hit the trailer, with an ambulance driving away from the scene without any active lights or sirens.

The City of Midland has not released a statement about this incident at this time. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.