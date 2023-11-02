ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash on W. Murphy Street at about 12:30 on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, upon arrival, units found a pickup truck with a trailer, and another vehicle on the trailer, rolled over on the driver’s side. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant. The driver refused treatment and transport.

While on the scene, crews witnessed an individual attempting to cross the tracks while a train was coming. Luckily, the train was able to slow down enough to not impact the vehicle.