PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent Facebook post from the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found three undocumented individuals in a hidden compartment of a Ford flatbed truck early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested Pedro Porras of Seagraves, Texas when they found the undocumented individuals in the flatbed truck on April 24th. According to the Facebook post, the driver was driving on FM 170 West of Presidio when a Deputy made a traffic stop. Deputies say that the driver was behaving suspiciously and avoiding questions.

Law enforcement agencies found the three undocumented immigrants in the bed of the truck after the Sheriff’s deputies escorted the driver and vehicle through the Presidio Port of Entry x-ray machine. The compartment where the undocumented individuals were hiding was insulated and bolted under the gooseneck hitch. According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, each undocumented individual was taken to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Pedro Porras has been charged with human smuggling by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office.