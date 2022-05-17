WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Hobbs man was arrested Sunday, May 15th after police say he was speeding in a construction zone, and after further investigation officers found illegal drugs in his car, and later got aggressive with the officer.

Isaac Baeza, 27, of Hobbs New Mexico is charged with Assault on a Peace Officer a second-degree felony, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving While Intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office stated that the arrest took place around 3:21 am just 7 miles East of Kermit on SH 302. Deputy Gallagher and Deputy Underwood were conducting traffic enforcement when Gallagher noticed a car going 105 mph in a 55 mph construction zone and Deputy Gallagher began a traffic stop.

Deputies said in a recent post on the official Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, that the car traveled westbound, in eastbound lanes, passing 2 commercial motor vehicles, before the car was pulled over. Once the deputies approached the vehicle they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and further searched the vehicle.

After conducting the search, deputies discovered more than 4 ounces of Marijuana in Baeza’s car. Baeza was also taken to the Winkler County ER for a blood draw where he later became combative with Deputy Gallagher in the ER exam room. Deputy Underwood responded to assist and Kermit PD was asked to assist as well. Baeza had to eventually be restrained by the WRAP restraint system.

Both deputies suffered from minor injuries. Baeza was arrested on a $65,000 bond and was later released after posting bail.