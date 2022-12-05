ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man driving with his high beams on was arrested on drug charges last week amid a traffic stop, according to an Odessa Police Department report. Jason Carbajal, 31, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance,

According to an affidavit, a man was driving a Cadillac STS northbound in the 1000 block of N County Road West when he failed to dim his high beams as an officer in a patrol car was approaching from the opposite direction. This driving infraction led to a traffic stop, and officers said the driver, identified as Carbajal, as well as his passenger, identified as 30-year-old Jon Marquez, of Odessa, were acting “extremely nervous”. Officers asked Carbajal for permission to search the vehicle and he consented.

That’s when Marquez allegedly ran from the scene. Additional officers ran after him and said Marquez struck an officer in the genitals as they were trying to bring him into custody. Marquez has been charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Public Servant.

Meanwhile, inside Carbajal’s vehicle, investigators allegedly found 18.5 grams of M-30 pills, narcotics often laced with fentanyl and considered highly dangerous by law enforcement officials. Investigators also reportedly found a baggie containing methamphetamine and a pipe in Carbajal’s vehicle.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. While en route to the detention center, investigators said Carbajal kicked the door of a patrol car, causing damage that prevented the door from closing properly, He was subsequently charged with Criminal Mischief and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a combined $108,000 bond.

Marquez also remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $16,000.