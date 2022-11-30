ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Thanksgiving morning after investigators said they pulled over a driver in a stolen vehicle and found drugs inside. Zachary Brazell, 40, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Jose Ornelas, 37, has been charged with two counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on November 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W 3rd Street. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Brazell, reportedly said he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen; he also consented to a search and officers found a baggie of methamphetamine is his pocket, the report stated. Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found Brazell in possession of two more bags of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana, and a container of THC.

Investigators also found a passenger, identified as Ornelas, in possession of a large bag of methamphetamine, 12 M-30 pills, and 78 prescription muscle relaxers, along with several scales and baggies often used in narcotics sales. Investigators also said Ornelas, a convicted felon, had a gun in one of his backpacks.

Ornelas reportedly denied that any of the property in the vehicle belonged to him, but Brazell admitted he’d given Ornelas a ride to Odessa from Andrews in exchange for some methamphetamine and that Ornelas was carrying the backpacks containing the drugs and firearm when he entered the car and another passenger in the vehicle confirmed that story, OPD said.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Brazell’s bond has been set at a combined $30,500. Bond for Ornelas has been set at a combined $61,500. A mugshot for Ornelas was not immediately available.