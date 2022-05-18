MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police pulled him over for speeding and then discovered he was drunk behind the wheel. Jourvoyce Ingram, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Theft of a Firearm.

According to court documents, on May 13, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office pulled Ingram over in the 7100 block of W Highway 80 after he was caught speeding. When the deputy approached Ingram, he discovered Ingram had been drinking. Several open containers of alcohol were seen in the suspect’s vehicle. After Ingram was placed in custody, deputies searched his vehicle and found a stolen firearm, $900 in cash, as well as packages of crack cocaine ready for distribution.

Ingram was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond. Court records indicated Ingram has previously been convicted of multiple felony crimes, including Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Ingram’s passenger, who was not named in the affidavit, was also arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, and possession of a stolen gun.