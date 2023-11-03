ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An early November traffic stop led to the arrest of three people accused of selling methamphetamine. Shawn Michael Ceniceros, of Midland, and Thomas Ray Hodges and Christopher Reaza, both of Odessa, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Thomas Hodges Christopher Reaza

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on November 2, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram in the 4200 block of N Dixie Boulevard, because the Dodge did not have license plate lamps, a violation of the Texas transportation code. During the stop, a passenger, later identified as Ceniceros, reportedly exited the vehicle and ran. After a brief chase, Ceniceros was taken into custody and searched, pursuant to the arrest. Inside a backpack, officers said they found more than 180 grams of methamphetamine, an amount considered to be used for sale and distribution, rather than personal use.

Following that arrest, on November 3, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 2400 block of Glenwood. During the “knock and announce”, officers said a man, later identified as Hodges, ran from the home but was later apprehended. During a chase, investigators said they saw Hodges throw an item in the dumpster; that item was later found and reportedly “contained several items of evidentiary value, including methamphetamine”. Officers also said they found more than 400 grams of methamphetamine while searching Hodges’ room.

Inside the home, officers also found Reaza, who had keys to a Jeep in his possession. That Jeep was also searched, and investigators said they found more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine inside a duffle bag stored inside the vehicle.

Both Hodges and Reaza were taken into custody following the search of their home and all three suspects remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon on a U.S. Marshal hold. A mugshot for Ceniceros was not immediately available.