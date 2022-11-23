ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after a traffic stop that led to a drug bust. Ivan Estrada, 20, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. He was also cited for driving without a license and driving without headlights.

According to an affidavit, on November 18, an officer with the Odessa Police Department pulled over a Hyundai Elantra in the 1200 block of W University Boulevard because the driver, later identified as Estrada, had not turned his headlights on. While speaking with Estrada, the officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. Estrada then reportedly admitted that he had marijuana and cocaine inside his vehicle. During a search, the officer found 5.73 grams of marijuana inside a fast-food bag and 9.73 grams of cocaine in the pocket of a door.

Estrada was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $25,500 bond.