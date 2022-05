MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A traffic light in Midland is now being temporarily replaced with a four-way stop after the traffic light was down for more than an hour yesterday evening. The intersection at the southbound lanes of West Loop 250 and Interstate 20 is the location of the new four-way stop.

The City of Midland does not have an expected date for when the new traffic light will be installed. Until then, drivers are asked to adhere to the new four-way stop.