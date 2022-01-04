PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following traffic alerts for this week:

ANDREWS COUNTY: Paving operations should begin Wednesday, January 5, on the overpass project at SH 176 and FM 1788. Work will start on the eastbound main lane of SH 176.

ANDREWS COUNTY: Crews will be working Friday, January 7, on the intersection of SH 128 and FM 1218. Expect delays. Please slow down and obey flaggers and/or pilot car.

ECTOR COUNTY: Watch for slow moving work convoy along I-20 across the county as crew picks up trash and debris Wednesday and Thursday, January 5 and 6. Please slow down and obey warning signs.

MARTIN COUNTY: Crews will be working Wednesday and Thursday, January 5 and 6, on SH 176 from SH 349 heading west. Please slow down and obey flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Crews will be performing tests on BI-20 on Friday, January 7, from Fairground Road to I-20. Please slow down and obey warning signs on work convoy.