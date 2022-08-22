PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT has issued traffic alerts for the following counties in the Basin.

Martin County

Crews will be working on I-20 near the FM 829 overpass today. TxDOT says that drivers should expect lane closures and proceed with caution in the area.

Also in Martin County, on Tuesday crews will be working on I-20 near the east interchange with BI-20, drivers can expect westbound ramp closure in the area as well as lane closures.

Once the first part is completed, work will then be done on the outside eastbound lane.

Winkler County

Starting today, SH 302 traffic will see a traffic switch in the project west of Kermit. Westbound traffic will be moved to the eastbound main lane; eastbound traffic will be moved to the eastbound shoulder.