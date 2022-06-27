PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT issued the following traffic alerts for this week.

MIDLAND COUNTY

TxDOT says that the work being done on West Florida (SH 140) will shift the week of June 27th. The new location will be between Lamesa Road and Big Spring (SH 349C).

Also in Midland County, crews will soon begin work on HWY 191 of a new interchange at Yukon Road between Faudree and FM 1788. Drivers should be prepared to slow down in that area as speed limits are dropped to 60 mph on main lanes and 45 mph on service roads.

ANDREWS COUNTY

On June 28th, lanes will be closed on SH 128 about 4 miles west of SH 115 for repair work to be completed. TxDOT asks that drivers slow down, obey warning signs and follow the pilot car safely. Crews will be working on a curve so sight lines will be diminished.

PECOS COUNTY

Lanes will be closed today, June 27th on US 285 a few miles northwest of Fort Stockton for repairs to be made. TxDOT asks that drivers slow down in the work zone.

MARTIN COUNTY

June 27th through June 30th, lanes will be closed on FM 829 near Grady school north of SH 176 for ditch maintenance. Drivers should be prepared to slow down, obey warning signs, and follow the pilot car safely.

Also in Martin County, lanes on SH 176 will be closed from Tuesday, June 28th through June 30th for repairs to be made at the eastern edge of the county.

ECTOR COUNTY

Later today, lanes will be closed for night work on westbound I-20 just east of FM 1601 (Penwell area) for road resurfacing to be done. Tomorrow, lane closures will be needed for night work starting on westbound I-20 south service road near West Loop 338, and on southbound Highway 385 at FM 1787 for road resurfacing to be done.

Also in Ector County, lanes will be closed at the intersection of South Loop 338 and FM 3503 Wednesday night for road resurfacing. Thursday night, lanes on Business I-20 north service road at MCM FunDome will be closed for road resurfacing.