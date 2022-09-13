MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Tuesday afternoon, a semi-truck hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158, south of I-20. The downed powerlines are across all five lanes.

Texas Department of Transportation said it will take about eight hours to repair the pole and secure power lines. Until repairs can be made, TxDOT has shut down south SH 158, just south of Interstate 20.Midland Police Department is turning northbound traffic back to County Road 1150 to FM 307.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.