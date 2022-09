REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation said a pedestrian has been hit by a semi-truck on US 285, about five miles south of SH 302.

According to TxDOT, traffic on US 285 in both directions is being rerouted. Southbound traffic is being rerouted through SH 302; while northbound traffic is being rerouted through CR 424.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and are advised to expect delays.