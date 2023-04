MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued another traffic alert and will close the intersection of N Main Street and E Michigan Avenue beginning April 24 for utility improvements.

Traffic will be detoured through the following streets:

Louisiana

Loraine

Tennessee

Baird

Local business and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place.