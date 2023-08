MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland issued the following traffic alert for Friday:

The railroad crossing at S Garfield Street and W Front Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4. The closure will allow Union Pacific crews to make necessary repairs to the flashers.

Drivers are asked to plan their routes accordingly.