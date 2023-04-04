MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The intersection of N. Garfield Street and Golf Course Road will be closed starting Monday, April 10. The scope of work, expected to last three months, includes the replacement of storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water lines, traffic signal equipment, and paving.

The replacement of utilities will include deep trenches. The City of Midland said the goal is to replace all distressed city-owned utilities and ultimately pave the intersection with concrete designed to last 40-plus years.

Traffic will be detoured through the following streets:

Community Lane

North “N” Street

Boyd Avenue

Princeton Avenue

Sparks Street

Humble Avenue

The City said Drivers should be aware that the detours in place will be through the neighboring streets, and it is especially important to adhere to the posted speed limits in the area. Local business and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

The work on N. Garfield Street, from Louisiana Avenue north to Golf Course Road, is part of the 2017 Road Bond Program that includes the paving of 22.6 miles of roadway. Approximately 19 miles (84%) of the roadways selected for the bond program are paved and open to the public. The bond program is Midland’s first large-scale all-inclusive program that includes replacing city-owned utilities and paving. For more information and project status on the 2017 Road Bond, visit this website.