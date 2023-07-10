MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation wants to alert drivers in the Basin of another change coming to Interstate 20 as part of the Midkiff Bridge project.

On Monday, July 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., the eastbound right main lane will be closed from Loop 250 to Cotton Flat as the existing striping is removed. Eastbound service road traffic will shift right during this time.

Beginning Tuesday, July 11, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. eastbound main lane traffic will shift to the service road area. As the shift is implemented there will be alternating right and left eastbound main lane closures from Loop 250 to Cotton Flat for striping operations.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as they move through the area.