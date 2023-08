ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mayor Javier Joven and Odessa City Councilman Greg Connell will be holding a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Joven and Connell will be addressing the community’s concerns about speeding and racing in the area. Citizens will also be able to voice any other concerns.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Lawndale Community Center on August 24 from 6pm to 8pm.