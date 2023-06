PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At 2:44pm CDT, there was a confirmed tornado 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving southeast at 15 mph.

A tornado is on the ground, take cover now! Residents should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. If you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, you should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.