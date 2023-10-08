MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TOPSoccer is a US Youth Soccer program designed to provide soccer leagues for young athletes with disabilities.

These athletes then participate on a team which plays a regular season with and against athletes of similar capabilities.

TOPSoccer puts an emphasis on development, training, and meaningful participation. The program is designed to give the opportunity to learn and play soccer to any individual who has a physical or intellectual impairment.

Athletes in the program enjoy the full youth soccer experience with practice, uniforms, and games in leagues adapted to accommodate their needs.

Any child with a disability between the ages of 3 and 19 may participate in the league.

Disabilities may include but are not limited to:

Autism

Down Syndrome

Muscular Dystrophy

Cerebral Palsy

Sight or hearing impaired

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Practices run about an hour to an hour and a half.

Shin guards and soccer cleats would be the only things that would be needed to be purchased, depending on the player’s activity level.

TOPSoccer intends for all fees to be paid through donations from local businesses and individuals.

You can register on their website here.

For more information, please visit their website. You can also donate to the TOPSoccer program by emailing info@midlandsoccer.org or lzertuche@midlandsoccer.org.