PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Valentine’s day is right around the corner. There are remarkable women in the Permian Basin making Valentine’s Day extra special with all of their designs made from scratch, detailed, and customized for your loved ones.

“Oh my gosh, when it’s Valentine’s, you want it to be red, everything has to be red that what you think of Valentine’s and all.. and chocolate and sweets and stuff and all.” Susie Hitchcockhall said.



Susie is the woman behind the sweet success of Susie’s South Forty Confections. The local candy store is a paradise for those with a sweet tooth. Susie’s South Forty creates several types of chocolates, treats, toffee, and other candies.

Susie wants to help you this Valentine’s Day season to pick out the best gift. “If they ask them what they like…, they will pretty well know what they want.. they like fudge, caramel, and things like that pecan chocolates we do it all.” Susie Hitchcockhall said.

Alexis Wilson is also in the candy business. She owns Sugar Rushed Sweets and Treats. She says if you’re looking for something that is customized for your sweetheart, she can do that.



“Personalize something personal, you know everyone gets that box of chocolate from the store… Or you know the same one…With mine, it’s custom, personal, its unique, it’s your name, or whatever the letter stands for” said Wilson.

Wilson said she wraps chocolate-covered strawberries inside of decorated and customized letters. She is also bringing an option for little boys and girls for their little Valentine’s.

“I’m doing these marshmallow buckets with a shovel that says I can dig you or I dig you and its cover with chocolate and it’s like a s’more.” Wilson said.

If you’re looking for something other than candy, how about painting with your partner? Lyndsey Whisenat is the owner of ‘Cheers to Paint’.

“Everybody gets chocolate, get flowers, I feel like everybody you know… the ladies like to get creative… this is a great way… this is a great gift to give.” Whisenat said.

She says a gift from her business is long-lasting.

“To be able to sit down with your partner… with your lady and be able to paint with her to be creative… this is a special thing to keep forever.” Whisenat said.