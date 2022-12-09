CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local drag racer is enjoying life in the winner’s circle.

Lance Abbott is the newly crowned NHRA Top Sportsman World Champion. He sat down with Yourbasin.com to share his high-octane journey to the podium.

*****

The Abbott family lives in Midland. But their garage is miles away. It’s in Crane. Inside that garage, there lies something so powerful that only few drivers know how to control it.

Meet the ‘Dump Truck,’ Lance Abbott’s affectionate name for his 3-speed transmission 1998 Chevrolet S-10. It has a factory roof and factory quarter panels. Everything else is aftermarket: a carbon fiber front end, hood scoop, doors, trunk; tube chassis; 565 ci. Big Box Chevy engine; and much more specifications the layperson wouldn’t know (like the author of this post). It also has a parachute.

The Chevy makes 1,360 horsepower. The S-10 once ran the quarter-mile in 6.88 at 198 miles per hour. In short, it is a rocket built for land.

“The noise, the vibrations… everything is so much more intense than you could ever imagine,” Lance said.

Lance earned the title as NHRA Top Sportsman World Champion in November at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. It was the last stop for the Abbott Race Crew, who spent the year busy earning points at different drag races. In the end, the crew with the most points wins the season’s championship.

From Oklahoma to Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, and even a stop in Dallas, Texas, the Abbott Team racked up enough points in bracket racing this season. Their chance of winning the championship title became realized.

“After Dallas was over, we were sitting in third in points,” Lance said. “The championship was well in reach.”

It was an unexpected accomplishment, especially since the Abbotts had their hands full this year. Lance and his wife, Liz, welcomed their fourth child in March.

“We’ve got the 4 kiddos and I get to be behind the scenes while he goes fast and wins world championships. It’s a good place to be,” Liz said smiling.

“We go to the races. She has the kids. I have the race car. So my job is a lot easier,” Lance said amusingly.

*****

“Ever since I was a little boy, this is all that I wanted to do.”

As a child, Lance said he would build fake parachutes out of plastic bags. He would tape those to the back of his bike or to his rollerblades. It was the start to his “drag racing.”

As the years progressed, Lance was in good company. He would spend hours with his father, Kenneth Abbott, in the family’s shop in Crane. Kenneth is a cylinder head, a drag racer, and the person mostly responsible for giving Lance a lead foot.

“I grew up with him, sweeping floors and cleaning parts, and that sort of thing. I always had this huge interest in knowing how the engine works and making engines better. It’s fun. There’s a lot of science to it and a lot of math… and it’s just fun,” Lance recalled.

Kenneth attends every one of his son’s races.

In drag racing, consistency is key. Tune-ups are constant. Lance said he often looks for ways to make his truck more powerful, faster, and safer. At top speeds, there is no room for error.

Overall, the sport is a significant commitment. It can be costly, too, with ever-changing technology in a competitive field.

“The truck pulls 3.2-3.3 G [Forces] on the starting line. It’s extremely fun,” Lance mused. “The sad part about it is… you get used to it, and then you want to go faster.”

With the 2022 season in the bag, and a World Champion trophy to show for it, the Abbotts are already preparing for the next season. They have their sights set on a few races. Together, Lance and Liz are enjoying the journey.

As for their kids, Lance and Liz said their two boys, Jackson and Connor, love everything about racing. They will likely follow in their dad’s footsteps. But the Abbotts said they are in no rush to get them started. For now, it’s just Hot-Wheels in the living room.

As for their eldest daughter, Maddie, mom and dad said she is fine letting the boys have all the fun with racing. Their newborn, 9-month-old Charlie, hasn’t decided yet.