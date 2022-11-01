Alec was shot and killed in West Odessa on Halloween night in 2020

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Halloween is heartbreaking for the Del Bosque family.

On October 31, 2020, Alec Michael Del Bosque, was shot and killed in West Odessa. The 18-year-old was gunned down outside of a nighttime party.

Two years later, Alec’s murder case remains unsolved. His family has vowed to never stop pursuing justice.

*****

“This is me and my brother when we were younger.”

Makaylee Del Bosque is now 14-years-old. She’s describing the photo printed on her white t-shirt. It shows Makaylee and her big brother, Alec, sitting together as infants.

“We were at my house eating popcorn, watching movies, having a good time,” Makaylee said.

Alec would often look for ways to amuse her.

She jokingly added, grinning wide: “One time, he brought me an avocado. Like, a really big avocado. He was like, I know you. I got you this big one. I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a big avocado.’”

It was a moment of levity in an otherwise somber and emotional interview.

Makaylee was celebrating her 12th birthday when she learned her big brother and her protector, Alec, was killed.

Alec had been invited to a party in West Odessa, somewhere along the 14000 block of W. Stagecoach Drive. A friend picked him up.

Hours later, Alec’s parents would be told their charming and caring son was murdered. Alec was their only son.

Alec was shot multiple times in a hail of gunfire. Several dozen bullet holes pierced the sedan Alec and his friend were riding in. His friend survived.

Alec’s family said they learned that the pair was trying to find parking on W. Stagecoach Drive when the shooting began. Alec’s family said they believe multiple shooters opened fire.

No one has been charged in Alec’s violent death.

It has been two years since that attack. There is no closure for Alec’s loved ones. His mother, Michelle Martinez-Del Bosque, misses him dearly. She said Alec was a “beautiful soul,” who often looked out for the good of the people beside and near him.

“Every day, we wake up and we’re reminded of this nightmare. It hasn’t gotten easier,” said Michelle. “They say time heals all wounds. It just feels like with more time, it hurts worse.”

Yourbasin.com first met with Alec’s family in August of 2021.

“You should be here. We will fight everyday, everyday until justice is served,” Michelle tearfully said as she sat alongside her husband, JJ, and her daughter, Makaylee.

They had pinned balloons to the wall to celebrate Alec’s Heavenly birthday. He would have been 19.

*****

For 18 years, Alec was an active pillar in his community. The young man had good work ethic. Michelle would drive Alec around his Odessa neighborhood so he could clean yards with friends for cash.

He was a neighborhood barber, a music maker, a fashion aficionado, an animal lover, and a tech savvy teenager. Simply, Alec was a compassionate boy ready to experience the beginning of adulthood.

Yet, athleticism was Alec’s forte. It helped that he grew quite tall, seemingly overnight. Cellphone video shared by Alec’s family shows his feats on the football field during his games as an Odessa High School Broncho. He had fast feet and great hands. Touchdowns soon followed.

From football to baseball, from basketball to track, Alec stayed busy in athletics. He carried a certain confidence with him.

Anna Rodriquez is Alec’s grandmother and Michelle’s mother.

“It was like: ‘Yes, Alec, you got this! You can do it,’” Anna laughingly recalled. “He would be like: ‘Yeah, I know.’”

She reenacted his response, popping her collar amusingly. Alec would affectionately refer to his grandmother as “Gani.”

“I’m the ‘Gani’ that he called to tell me his secrets that he wouldn’t tell his mother,” Anna mused. “So, the grandma was the first one to find out he had a girlfriend. Yeah, that’s the kind of relationship we had.”

Anna said if her grandson saw someone less fortunate, he refused to look the other way. Once, Alec asked his mother to stop the car and to let him out because he wanted to push a man in a wheelchair down Clements Avenue. Alec would do just that.

If an animal needed help, Alec find it. He provided shelter, food, or nurturing; perhaps he would provide it all.

Around Christmas, Alec would recruit his family to help him accomplish a holiday mission. Alec wanted his friends and classmates to have gifts. His family happily obliged.

“What he did was build people’s self-esteem. So, that’s what he was: a self-esteem builder,” Anna said.

But with Alec gone, so is his servant heart.

Alec had made plans to move to Houston where his grandmother had been living. He wanted to pursue hair styling and barbershop jobs in the Houston-area. Alec’s departure to Houston was set for one week after Halloween. But his dream never materialized.

After Alec’s death, Anna left Houston and returned to West Texas to be near her daughter, Michelle. She said returning to Ector County has been heart-wrenching.

“It’s like I lost twice. I lost my daughter and I lost my grandson because she was so in such much of a dark spot that she wouldn’t get out of bed for days or she would stay at the cemetery for days and not want to come home because her baby was there,” Anna said.

However, Anna made it clear: her grandson’s death will not be in vain. Anna said she is choosing to remember her grandson by his life and their time together. For her, that includes the countless hours spent with Alec watching ‘Animal Planet.’

*****

In the months before Alec’s murder, Michelle said her son was the target of bullying. The aggression toward Alec would escalate into a terrifying and dangerous ordeal.

The Del Bosque family home was burglarized. Their home and Alec’s car were shot at in drive-by shootings. The family was forced to relocate homes.

Michelle said she filed numerous police reports, 13 to be exact, hoping the violence would stop and that someone would be arrested. Instead, Michelle said it deteriorated her relationship with local law enforcement.

Then, Alec was shot to death.

“Why didn’t we go after the people who murdered Alec? All the suspects with the drive-by shootings and the burglaries…” Michelle asked. “If someone’s murdered in our community, it’s hurtful that nothing’s been done and that Alec was kind of swept under the rug.”

In April of 2021, Ector County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle and her husband on felony charges. They were accused of tampering with physical evidence in their son’s murder investigation. Tampering with Physical Evidence is a Felony 3. The Ector County District Attorney’s Office rejected the case in February of 2022.

“My son was the victim, has been the victim from the very start, and has been treated like he murdered someone when he was the one that was left murdered in his vehicle,” Michelle said bewildered.

With few leads, Michelle has turned to social media for justice, repeating the only question that matters to her: “Who murdered Alec?”

With the help of Odessa Crime Stoppers, Michelle had billboards placed around the Permian Basin, advertising a cash reward for any information that leads to Alec’s killer, or killers. His family is pleading with witnesses from the night of Alec’s murder to come forward. His family said they spoke with many people at a nearby Road Ranger who claimed they knew who was responsible for Alec’s death. Those people never came forward.

Michelle’s grief and sorrow have led her to find another community in West Texas.

“I’ve met so many moms that, whether their child was murdered by gun violence, by pills, by alcohol, we’re all hurting and we all have that same pain of not getting our children back,” she said.

Right now, there is no resolve in Michelle’s heart. But there is still a lot of hope.

Yourbasin.com reached out to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office about Alec Del Bosque’s murder investigation. ECSO said in an email there are no updates to share.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.