MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families living in Midland’s Green Tree neighborhood came together to do some good for others on Monday night.

There was a canned food drive and a golf cart parade. This is the event’s second year. The canned food will head to the West Texas Food Bank.

One by one, families rolled into the parking lot of the Green Tree County Club. In tow? Bags of canned goods. The spirit of giving had arrived.

“We’re actually new to the neighborhood. We’re very excited to see that they do this,” said Shelby Halberson.

After donations were dropped off in Santa’s pickup-truck-sleigh, the focus shifted to the army of bedazzled golf carts. There was a parade scheduled. The golf carts were dressed up in flashy and colorful Christmas attire: garlands, wreaths, string lights, inflatables.

“We have lights galore. Santa’s on top to lead the way,” said Monica, pointing to the 3-foot inflatable Santa perched onto the roof of her family’s golf cart. “We have sparkly lights, matching pajamas. It’s just a fun time for us all.”

“We just want to join this Christmas parade. And donate some canned food and have fun!” another gleeful resident said.

A group photo was taken. Then, the golf carts went forward in a single line, rolling through the Green Tree neighborhood at ten miles per hour. There was a lot of waving and a lot of “Merry Christmas” wishes.

Every cul-de-sac was ventured into and out of. Bluetooth speakers sang loudly, ‘Feliz Navidad’ and other Christmas classics.

It got chilly as the night went on. In awe of decorations, families stared at the number of beautiful Christmas displays at the beautiful homes, aptly decorated for Saint Nick’s arrival next Sunday.

The organizers hope to have this event next year. Because they say, it really brings one another closer, in a wonderful way.

“A lot of people don’t know each other and this gives them a good opportunity to get out here and interact and get a little bit of the spirit together,” said Skeet Doss. Skeet shared a striking similarity with Santa Claus.

“The kids came out and the carts were decorated and you couldn’t ask for a better evening,” said Debra Northcutt.