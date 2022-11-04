Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way.

The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers were charmed by Donald’s personal qualities. He was a leader with popular devotion and enthusiasm. He had a way with words, too, Donald’s family said.

Donald was originally from Stockton, California. His extensive career in the food service industry brought him to the Permian Basin, specifically Monahans. He had been working as general manager in Monahans for only several months.

On October 10, Donald lost his life on I-20 by mile marker 86 in Monahans. He was driving with the love of his life, Michele, sitting beside him. A tire on their Ford Expedition blew out, causing it to roll. Michele was hospitalized. Donald was killed.

At the Road Ranger where Donald wooed customers and coworkers, alike, with his wide grin and effective humor, an emotional balloon release was held. Dozens of yellow ‘smiley face’ balloons were gently lifted into the sky. Donald’s trademark was smiling.

QSR Manager Krystal Tavarez said she would show up to work at 4 A.M. Low and behold, standing outside every day, there was Donald waiting to greet her. The two worked closely together.

“He would always, always greet me. He would always greet everybody. He’s the one that brought life into the store,” Krystal remembered.

“He could always make a joke out of everything. Even if it were something you weren’t supposed to be joking about,” Cassandra Villanueva said laughingly, looking at Krystal beside her smiling. “He always had something to say.”

The two agreed: spending 8 hours inside of Road Ranger with Donald were the best hours in their day.

Krystal added: “He was just the best boss – for real.”

Donald’s coworkers have made shirts with the wings of an angel on them. Two photos of Donald and his employees sit behind a cash register, where Donald continues to watch his work family. One photo shows Donald placing “bunny ears” behind an employee’s head. Another photo shows Donald smiling peacefully as his employees pose.

“You don’t come across people like him often,” said Alexandra Simmons, Donald’s only child.

Alexandra lives in central California. On the phone with Yourbasin.com, she mused over her father’s bubbly and infectiously warm persona.

Trips to the grocery store were memorable for the people Donald engaged with. He gave people comfort, Alexandra said. At home, Donald was a Grade-A goofball dad.

“He’d wake you up in the middle of the night if he made something delicious…” Alexandra happily recalled, before reenacting: “‘You need to try a bite of this. It’s the best thing I ever had in my life!'”

Alexandra said her father did not have a male figure in his childhood. So, Donald made sure to correct that in his own life, by being present for everyone when they needed him, especially in the most important moments.

“I feel like he always wanted to make sure we felt safe, and protected, and okay, and happy,” Alexandra said. “He had that responsibility and he carried it so perfectly.”

On the phone, Alexandra recounted the birth of her son. Donald was initially denied entry to his daughter’s room during delivery. But he would get his way, and Donald would be the first person to welcome his grandson into the world. It was his legacy, Alexandra said. Donald was so proud.

It did not matter who you were. Donald treated you like family. Everyone got the special treatment.

After her father had passed away, Alexandra said she met a car salesman who knew Donald. The man told her, he didn’t know Donald well. But the two shared a connection, anyway. It was likely true, Alexandra said, because Donald shared a connection with everyone and anyone over anything.

Alexandra said Donald had plans to get married to his sweetheart, Michele, this year. The two had been dating for 10 years. But in the end, Alexandra said, “a piece of paper or a ceremony wouldn’t have made them any closer than they already were.”

In the end, Donald Simmons’ compassion, work ethic, and ability to communicate with strangers and loved ones, alike, really made him a one of a kind guy.

Alexandra thanks him for being the best father she could have asked for. If she could tell Donald one thing today, it would be this:

“I would say thank you for always making me feel important, for making me feel so loved, and for making me feel like I was the only girl in the world when we would talk. Because you did.”

There is a GoFundMe set up in honor of Donald’s memory. Donations will help with funeral costs. You can find the fundraiser here.

On November 8th, a funeral service for Donald will be held at the Stockton Central SDA Church at 1314 North Madison Street in Stockton, California. Donald will be laid to rest in Lodi, California.