The Veterans Crisis Line is a 24/7, confidential crisis support resource for veterans and their loved ones. Dial 988, then press 1. You can also text 838355.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4149 held an event on Saturday called, “22 A Day Walk and Ride.”

The event’s purpose was to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

There were two activities on Saturday: a 2.2-mile walk at 8 A.M. and a 22-mile motorcycle ride at 12:30 P.M. Both started and ended at the VFW post in Midland.

Participants on the motorcycle ride went down Highway 191 to the Chris Kyle Memorial in Odessa. Then, they circled back.

September is Suicide Awareness Month. Each year, VFW Post 4149 holds this event to bring attention to the number “22.” It’s the number of veterans and active duty personnel who take their own lives every day.

“It’s a rough number. It needs to be a lot lower. So as veterans, we’re going to bring it lower,” said LeAnne Thornton, member of the VFW 4149 Auxiliary. “We want people to know what it’s all about. Keep an eye on your people. Check on your people.”



“We’re here for the 22 suicides a day for veterans. That’s too many,” said rider Randy Wickham. “I hear that the numbers are even higher now than 22. So, I’m just here to do what we can.”

“We came from Big Spring, my wife and I, just because we want to support veterans,” said rider Brad Burt. “Like Randy mentioned, 22 a day, that’s just way too many. Way too many. One is too many.”

“We’re always just looking for people to come and hang out. Bring your veteran that thinks he doesn’t have anybody, or you come and get to know us so you can get your veteran in… or just get involved,” Thornton added.

Post 4149 also has a motorcycle group. It’s the fourth VFW motorcycle group in the state. It’s the only VFW motorcycle group in the Permian Basin. The group holds rides throughout the year, including on Memorial Day.

The post is also looking for sponsors to help with different events. The public is always welcomed to stop by and say hello.

You can find VFW Post 4149 at 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, 79705.