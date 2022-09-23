MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Charles Young would have turned 42-years-old on Friday.

In June, Charles was killed in a car crash on Front Street. On Friday night, Charles’ family celebrated his Heavenly birthday at Centennial Park in Midland with a balloon release.

Charles was a rapper, who went by the stage name “Crowdpleeza.” To his friends, Charles was “Lil C.” At the time of his death, Charles was working on his third album, ‘Certified: The Last Chapter.’

That album was released posthumously on Friday. It includes a collaboration of West Texas rap artists, namely from Midland and Odessa.

“Oh! Oh! It’s marvelous. I tell you, the words, if anybody gets it, they need to listen to the words. Listen to the words, they will fill your heart,” said Willie Young, Charles’ mother.

“That’s why they call him ‘Crowdpleeza,’ because he goes out and pleases the crowd. You know what I mean? He always has,” said Jennifer Medearis, Charles’ sister.

Charles’ family wore t-shirts Friday night honoring his legacy. They posed for photos together. But instead of saying, “Cheese,” they would say “Lil C!” Then, white and blue balloons, including the letter “C,” were released into the sky from Centennial Park.

“You can’t feel nothing but the love. That’s it. Nothing but the love,” said B’Asha Spirling, Charles’ niece.

“His untimely death really drove home, for us, the importance of family and what we all mean to each other,” said Thomas Davis, Charles’ brother-in-law.

“I know he’s gone with God, but he’s still here. He’s still here,” said Willie.

‘Certified: The Last Chapter’ is available for streaming on Spotify and on YouTube.