ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In early January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Team trainers saved his life on the field before getting him in an ambulance that took him to a nearby hospital.

But what would happen if a situation like that happened in West Texas?

When Hamlin collapsed on the field, the game’s cancellation and Hamlin’s health became national news. Thanks to the team training staff, Hamlin got the lifesaving care he needed. The injury sparked conversations among athletic trainers in the Basin who quickly understood how serious the situation was.

“When I saw him pass out, the first thing I thought was obviously number one is that’s not good,” said UTPB Head Athletic Trainer Tom Lechtenberg.

“You know the situation is bad when EMS comes out. You know that it’s really bad when they bring the ambulance out onto the field. When an ambulance comes on to the field that’s when you know that that is top level, the worst of the worst type of scenario.”

“Colleagues that I have all talked about what if we were put into that situation. That’s a scary situation,” said Midland Legacy Head Athletic Trainer Steven Ortiz. “We all felt like we knew we could handle it just because we go over that scenario over and over and over again.”

So how does it feel to go onto the field after an injury stops a game?

“In those really serious moments when the chips are down and the crowd goes silent, you say a prayer while you’re walking out there,” said Ortiz. “You know your training is going to take place and you’re going to make the best decision at that time.”

Every venue has different requirements for what happens in an emergency, but the goal is the same no matter the location.

“You have to have what’s called an Emergency Action Plan, your EAP,” said Lechtenberg.

“A lot of times it’s about how do we get the help to those in distress and then how do we get those people that are in distress out.”

Once the plan is in place, the next step is fulfilling the medical personnel requirements set by either the NCAA or UIL. The athletic departments must contact local hospitals to ensure a doctor and ambulance are at every football game. After that, it’s about making sure the trainers are where they’re supposed to be.

“For a football game I want at least two certified athletic trainers and when we’re home I’d like to have at least four to six students that are there to help us,” said Lechtenberg.

“We usually have two possibly three professionals just on my side. We’ve also contacted the other side of the school. We ask if they’re bringing their team doctor and how many they’ll bring on staff,” said Ortiz.

“We go through the emergency procedures with them just to let them know where things are at, who will be available and what’s available.”

Certified athletic trainers have a degree in athletic training or something similar. Every trainer in the Basin must renew their Texas state certification annually.

Football players aren’t the only ones athletic trainers need to take care of on game day. Athletic trainers are responsible for everyone at the game including fans, reporters, and even referees.

“When I was first starting I had a side judge come up to me one time and he says ‘Hey if I pass out the nitro is in my left pocket’ and he goes jogging away like it’s nothing,” said Lechtenberg. “It was literally the second football game of my career.”

“There have been times where we’ve been pulled off the sideline and we’ve had to take care of a student that’s from the school or a student from another school,” said Ortiz. “We are in charge of a lot of people at any given time.”

So while you’re watching the Big Game on Sunday, keep an eye out for the athletic trainers by the field. While you’re enjoying the country’s biggest sporting event, they’re busy keeping everyone in the building safe on and off the field.

“We don’t ever want to have to take care of this but if the chips are on the table and you need to count on us, we are there for you,” said Ortiz.

“We’ve got the situation in hand.”