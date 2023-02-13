ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High QB coach Matt Vinson has been on the minds of the entire OHS community as he battles cancer.

On February 7th in a 50-49 win over Midland Legacy, the Bronchos boys basketball team wore special shirts and held a “white-out” to show support for Vinson and his family.

“Whenever I needed anything, I would just go to him, ask him about it before games, and we always talked a little bit,” said forward Ivan Carreon who also plays wide receiver on the football team.

“He was my teacher, so every day we’ll always talk about football, ask me about basketball. He’s always the guy to go to, run to, to talk to about your problems,” said guard Adrian Muzquiz who plays cornerback on the football team.

“We knew we needed to do something. So I started talking to one of my assistant coaches. He came out with a design for a shirt and we loved it. And then we decided we were going to wear those,” said Odessa basketball coach Neal Welch.

Odessa’s one-point win over Legacy is one of their three one-point district wins this season as they approach their regular season finale.

While Vinson is not affiliated with the basketball team, Bronchos players are trying to honor him with success on the court.

“We’re trying to win for him. It was good seeing everybody supporting him, with the white t-shirts,” said Muzquiz

“[It was] loud, everybody wearing white. There’s a lot of people [that] showed up. It’s just good to see everybody support him,” said Carreon.

“The greatest thing about sports is they’re able to forget for a little bit. So during the game you’re kind of able to forget and focus on the game,” said Welch.

“We were able to come out with the win, which we were excited about, and then it’s back to… how can we maybe do something else for his family?”

Odessa travels to play San Angelo Central on Tuesday in their regular season finale. A win gives Odessa the second seed in district and clinches a home playoff game for the Bronchos.

If you wish to support the Vinson family you can donate to their GoFundMe page.