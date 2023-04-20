PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The museum is a historically recognized landmark in Texas that opened in 1963.
Composed of the saloon, built in 1896, and the hotel, built in 1904, there’s more than 50 rooms of exhibits, artifacts, history, and West Texas lore.
If you can stand the heat, there are several outdoor exhibits as well, including:
- Centennial Park
- Clay Allison’s Grave
- Judge Roy Bean’s Courthouse and Saloon Replica
- Mesquite House
- Orient Hotel
- Historical Markers
All exhibits are available as a self-paced walking tour or as a guided tour.
The original saloon is on the ground floor, a great starting place and cameras are allowed.
The museum is open:
- Memorial Day through Labor Day: Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.
- Labor Day through Memorial Day: Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.
Here are the admission prices:
- Adults are $7 per person
- Seniors 65 and older are $6 per person
- Children from 5 to 18 are $3 per person
- Children under 5 get in free
More information can be found on the City of Pecos’s website.