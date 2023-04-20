PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The museum is a historically recognized landmark in Texas that opened in 1963.

Composed of the saloon, built in 1896, and the hotel, built in 1904, there’s more than 50 rooms of exhibits, artifacts, history, and West Texas lore.

If you can stand the heat, there are several outdoor exhibits as well, including:

Centennial Park

Clay Allison’s Grave

Judge Roy Bean’s Courthouse and Saloon Replica

Mesquite House

Orient Hotel

Historical Markers

All exhibits are available as a self-paced walking tour or as a guided tour.

The original saloon is on the ground floor, a great starting place and cameras are allowed.

The museum is open:

Memorial Day through Labor Day: Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.

Labor Day through Memorial Day: Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Here are the admission prices:

Adults are $7 per person

Seniors 65 and older are $6 per person

Children from 5 to 18 are $3 per person

Children under 5 get in free

More information can be found on the City of Pecos’s website.