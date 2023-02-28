MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – NFL Hall of Fame coach and football television analyst Tony Dungy visited Midland Tuesday to advocate for the organization Family First. Dungy is a national spokesperson for ‘All Pro Dad’, a program within Family First that gives resources to help dads be good fathers for their children.

Family First held a charity dinner at the Petroleum Club of Midland as the organization hopes to further expand its influence in the Permian Basin. The organization claimed that many issues concerning children, including youth runaways, dropping out of high school and getting in legal trouble stem from fatherlessness.

The organization said that one in four children in America is without a father figure in their home.

Family First also has a program for mothers called ‘iMom’.

For those interested in supporting the organization or learning about events being held in the Permian Basin, visit the organization’s website.