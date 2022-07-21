ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tommy’s Express in Odessa will be washing cars for free starting Friday, July 22nd to announce its new location at 3525 Faudree Road.

According to a recent news release, this is the national franchise’s 10th location in Texas and the business plans to open another location by the spring of 2023 on Andrews Highway.

From its signature wash tunnels to corner towers, rounded transparent roofs, and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel, makes Tommy’s Express a uniquely designed car wash.

Tommy’s Express offers customers three-minute travel down the car wash tunnel, and a large menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

Customers can also sign up for TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships through the Tommy’s Express app, allowing vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash through a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they’d like at any location for $29.99 per month.

In a news release, Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg said, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible!”

Essenburg also stated, “We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Texas looks forward to serving the community of Odessa.”