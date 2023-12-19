ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – We visited Melody Herrera on Halloween, when she transformed her front yard and window into some spooky fun. Now that we hit the Christmas season, it’s all about Christmas themed art.

Herrera, a local Odessa artist, has taken her talent to spread joy in the community once again. For each day of December leading up to Christmas, Herrera has chosen a different Christmas cartoon or movie theme for Odessa residents to see. She’s done Regular Show, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Elf and many more.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect it to get this big. The community just everyone coming by telling me that it just makes their day a little bit more special and hearing people tell me their stories about their kids that you know really look forward to this,” says Herrera. “So that keeps me going. It keeps me going in the cold weather, in the rain, I’m so excited to do it.”

Now with Christmas just under a week away, we asked Herrera just what’s in store for the people on Christmas Day. She explained it’s a secret and that she’s excited to reveal what it is.

You can find all of Melody’s work on Facebook. She says feel free to message her with suggestions.