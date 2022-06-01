ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary.

According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate a burglary. An employee told police an unknown man broke the glass on the front door, entered the store, and stole about $300 in cash.

OPD later posted images from the security video and asked for help to identify the suspect on social media. Thanks to those images, someone recognized the tattoos on the suspect and identified him as Asencio. The tipster said Asencio had also been involved in other burglaries along West County Road in 2021. Jail records indicated Asencio has been charged with burglary at least six other times.





These images were used to help identify the suspect

Later, Asencio’s family encouraged him to talk to the police and he reportedly admitted to the crime. He said he gained access to the store by using a rock to break the door.

On May 25, the suspected burglar was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Wednesday morning; his bond has been set at $3,000.