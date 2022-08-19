MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition.

According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on Andrews Highway. Leos was shopping with two other people who reportedly paid for their items. Leos, however, walked out with a second cart full of meat and other goods- in all, he stole about $172 worth of merchandise.

Leos was identified after his photo was published by Crime Stoppers and was arrested on a warrant one day after Crime Stoppers began asking for help. He remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Friday morning on a $10,000 bond. Investigators said Leos has been convicted at least two other times for theft in Ector County, once in January of this year, and again in July.