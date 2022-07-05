ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify an illegal dumping suspect late last month.

Rahl Gold has been charged with Illegal Dumping. Gold was caught on camera in June dumping two mattresses and a box spring in the 5900 block of Benefield Avenue. Gold was taken into custody on June 30 and was later released on a $500 bond.





Ector County Environmental Enforcement has been working hard to curb illegal dumping in the County by installing cameras in multiple locations, often catching dumpers in the act. But the ECEE team wants to stop illegal dumping entirely and not just clean up after the fact.

Here’s how you can help:

If you live within the City limits, you can take you bulky, unwanted items to the Odessa Recycling Center for disposal. All you will need is proof of residency, such as a water bill, that shows your address lies within the City. You’ll find that center at 816 W 42nd Street.

Those living in the County will need to take their unwanted items to the landfill. Charter Waste, located at 12035 W Murphey, will take unwanted items for a fee. Or you can take advantage of bulk item drop off days offered by the County. However, those drop off events only occur every few months. You can get more information about these events by following ECEE’s Facebook page. Keep in mind, if you are waiting for a drop off event to get rid of unwanted items, you will need to keep your unwanted waste in storage until you are able to dispose of it.

ECEE said it is, unfortunately, at the mercy of the landfill operator when it comes to costs associated with getting rid of your unwanted items in the County. Costs vary depending on what you are throwing out.

“We often get complaints about the price of the landfill,” said ECEE Director Rickey George.

To help, George said the County is hoping to build its own collection center, like the one in the City of Odessa, so people living in the County will have another option when getting rid of household waste. According to George, the County already owns the land if the building of a collection center is ever approved by the Commissioner’s Court.

ECEE is now asking for the community to weigh in on the need for such a center. You can find that survey here. George said ECEE needs as many responses as possible to help with the planning of the center.