MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As below-freezing temperatures impact the Permian Basin, local company Carpet Tech wants to provide tips to everyone to help them prepare for those low temperatures, and to make sure their holidays aren’t ruined by a burst pipe.

The emergency flood restoration company says that pipe bursts are caused when water freezes and expands within pipes. Pipes break and end up draining water behind walls and in ceilings, which can lead to damage, flooding, and mold setting in.

Carpet Tech says that a great way to prepare for cold weather is to let interior faucets drip – make sure to open the cabinets below them to increase the flow of warm air. Another tip from the company is to make sure outdoor faucets are off and covered.

If water pipes do end up bursting, the company says to immediately shut off the water. The pipes then need to be thawed out, so they recommend doing so with a hair dryer or space heater in a safe manner. After that, the water will need to be turned back on and inspected for cracks and leaks.

“We see flood disasters every day on the job, but to a home or business owner, this is a crisis, and we want to do all we can to offer assistance and advice throughout the process, ” says General Operations Manager Stephanie Henderson.