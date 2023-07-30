(KMID/KPEJ) – As the heat continues through must of the United States, you may be wondering what can be done to keep your plants and lawn alive and looking green. Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture has some tips and tricks.

Of course, it is always important to make sure you are prepared for the heat first. This can be done by taking frequent breaks, finding shade, drinking lots of water, and reducing the amount of time spent outside.

After you are sur you are safe for the heat Arnold says drip and low-flow irrigation can provide advantages during the heat, these are devices like spray stakes below the plant canopy or bubblers, as they reduce evaporative water loss, help prevent overspray on foliage, and provide directed application to an area.

“Once we pass the upper-90s during the day and mid-70s at night, plants can struggle with natural processes like photosynthesis, and that reduces vigor and increases susceptibility to other stresses. We’re just looking to reduce as much stress as possible by watering and tending to the plants’ individual needs while avoiding adding stress,” said Michael Arnold, director of the Texas A&M Gardens and professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Horticultural Sciences.

Mulching and monitoring for pest and disease infestations can help during extreme heat. Mulch can help preserve soil moisture, while monitoring for pests can help already drought-stressed plants.

“Regardless of the application technology you choose to use, the best results typically occur when we water thoroughly, but less frequently,” Arnold continued. “This encourages deeper root development and helps to wash any accumulated salts out of the upper layers of the soil where most of the roots develop.”

When it comes to keeping the lawn healthy, seeing footprints when you walk is a good indicator that the grass may need water. It is also recommended to water plants and grass in the morning or evening to reduce water loss to evaporation.

More tips and information can be found on A&M’s AgriLife website.