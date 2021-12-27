PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The New Year’s celebration is right around the corner. Many families are buying fireworks but have many questions on where they can light them off legally.

Midland’s Fire Marshall says that it is illegal to light up fireworks and to have possession of them within city limits. If you get caught with fireworks within the city limits it will be up to a 2,000 dollar fine.

You are allowed to light up fireworks in the County as long as you have a permit and permission to do so.

To stay safe from wildfires and any fire danger. Make sure children are being supervised, keep fireworks away from anything flammable and keep fire extinguisher close by in case of an emergency. If a something does catch on fire and fire spreads make sure to call authorizes right away.