ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant late last week after investigators said anonymous tips help them solve a case. Coleton Chase Bizzell, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 5, officers were called to a DK store on N Dixie Boulevard after employees called 911 and said a man robbed them at knifepoint. Surveillance video showed the unknown suspect enter the store with a knife; he reportedly told the clerk to let him “take what he wants” and threatened to “hurt” employees if they called 911. Investigators said he then went behind the counter and stole cigarettes and a hat before exiting the store.

Investigators then released images of the suspect to the public for help and said several tips identified the accused as Bizzell. Bizzell was arrested on July 27 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on an $80,000 bond.