MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Holiday decorations might look beautiful on display but come with a lot of potential hazards for your families.

Holiday hazards bring accidents that can ruin the season spirit. Everything can be gone in seconds.

Your normal Christmas decorations can catch on fire if certain precautions are not taken.

Midland Fire Marshall James Howard stated there are ways to keep your Christmas tree from going up in flames: you should keep your natural trees well-watered.

He also advises keeping your pets and kids from any flammable hazard by keeping your outlets up plugged or away from their access.

As the temperature heats up in the home your heater can be a huge part of the danger. Space heaters are used by many individuals to keep themselves extra warm. Therefore, keep your blankets, objects, and linens three feet apart.

Although there are fire hazards inside the home, fireworks are a big danger as well. Fireworks are prohibited within city limits but are accepted outside with the county’s signed permission. If you are caught with fireworks, you will receive a $2,000 fine.

Fireworks could cause wildfires and they can spread rapidly. The Fire Marshall recommends the community attend public firework shows and keep safe within their homes.