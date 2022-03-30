ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – High winds are always on the minds of West Texans, and when behind the wheel, drivers can feel the force behind those winds even more.

Gene Powell with The Texas Department of Transportation, said there are a few things drivers need to keep in mind when high winds are attempting to run you off the road.

He recommended keeping both hands on the wheel, making sure your headlights are working and visible, and making sure your windshield wipers work and are filled with wiper fluid before heading out on the road.

Powell also said if the conditions are so bad, to never stop in the middle of the road and instead pull off somewhere safe on the side or at an exit.

“If the conditions become so bad, that visibility becomes an issue, do not stop in the lane, do not stop on the road, pull off of the road if you feel like you need to stop because you can’t see. If you stop in the lane, somebody is going to rear end you and that’s going to cause a chain reaction that we don’t want. We don’t want any crashes at all obviously but stopping in the road itself is just never an option,” stressed Powell.

Here are some extra tips to keep in mind when driving in the windy conditions:

Watch the weather See what might be ahead in the coming days and even hours ahead

Be aware of larger vehicles semi trucks can be pushed easier in the wind

Keep your distance keep enough space between you and other drivers in case the wind were to veer you in a direction you weren’t intending

If you have driver assist, do not use it keep your hands on the wheel

Drive slow make sure to drive with a little more caution



Powell could not stress enough that the safest way to drive through the high winds is to not. He said don’t get behind the wheel if you feel unsafe driving in these windy conditions.