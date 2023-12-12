MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With Christmas right around the corner, Keep Midland Beautiful, a local non-profit organization, is urging the public to keep a few tips in mind when it comes to handling trash and recyclables this time of year.

According to a release from Keep Midland Beautiful, Americans typically produce 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Here are some tips that KMB suggests keeping in mind this holiday season to prevent additional litter in the area:

Use your dumpsters for trash consisting of food scraps and anything biodegradable – items that will decay and smell bad. So, produce, meat and bones, dairy, those types of items should be thrown like usual.

Hang on to wrapping paper and bows from Christmas presents. They can wait until there is more room in the trash container.

Boxes from Christmas presents, and numbers 1 and 2 plastics, can be recycled, reduced, or reused.

Tie your trash bags so no trash escapes.

If your dumpster gets full, please hold all trash till it’s emptied. Overstuffing dumpsters creates litter.

Cut Christmas trees can be dropped off at the recycling locations at Hogan Park behind the Armory on Lamesa Road, and the Citizens Collection Station by Airpark.

The Citizens Collection Station is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

You can learn more about trash collection by calling City Hall at 685-7278.

You can learn more about holiday recycling, reducing, and reusing by going to the Keep Midland Beautiful website.