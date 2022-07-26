PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland and Odessa’s Texas Roadhouse locations are teaming up with local police to raise money for the Special Olympics Texas races as they enter the final heats of summer sports. The event takes place from 5 pm to 9 pm, Thursday, July 28th at 4512 W. Loop 250 North in Midland, Tx, and 4221 Grandview Avenue in Odessa, Tx.

In a recent news release, the fundraiser is a part of a state-wide effort with dozens of other Texas Roadhouse locations that are holding fundraisers the same week.

Organizers said police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

According to the news release, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1,489,333 at this event for Special Olympics.

For this event, 100% of the donations will go directly towards the Special Olympics Texas.