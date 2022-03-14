ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman was arrested after police say she was involved in a robbery. According to an affidavit, Makiysah (Kiysah) Blakey, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony. Blakey was also charged with theft, failure to identify, and giving a false statement to police.

According to the affidavit, around 4:00 a.m. on March 5, the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6 located at 200 E Interstate 20 Service Road after a victim called 911 to report a robbery. At the scene, the victim told investigators he had been robbed by a woman he met through the Tinder dating app. The victim told police a woman known as “Kayla”, later identified as Blakey, had asked him to come to Motel 6 and get a room. Blakey told the victim she was also staying at the motel with her children.

At some point, while in the victim’s room, Blakey told the victim she needed to go check on her kids. According to the affidavit, when Blakey opened the door to exit the room, two men entered the room. One of the men, armed with a handgun, placed his gun against the victim’s head and demanded that the victim send money to Blakey via Cash App. After the money was sent, the men then took the victim’s phone as well $80 in cash from his wallet.

Investigators then spoke with a Motel 6 employee who recognized the description of the suspects. Police went to the room number provided by the employee and found Blakey inside. According to the affidavit, Blakey told police her name was “Amya Jordan” and that she was staying in the motel with a man known only as “Z”. Blakey later told police her real name and said she was living in the motel with a “stranger” and that the stranger “forced” her to help with the robbery. Blakey refused to tell police the names of the two men involved.

Police later found the victim’s phone discarded in a nearby parking lot and confirmed that he had sent $500 via Cash App.

Blakey was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Blakey is still behind bars, according to jail records, and is being held on bonds totaling $61,500.