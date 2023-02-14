ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said they caught her shoplifting. Iva Harrison, 51, has been charged with Theft with Two or More Prior Convictions, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February10, officers were called to United Supermarket on E 8th Street to investigate a disturbance after Harrison was detained by an asset protection employee because of suspected shoplifting. Investigators said Harrison was allegedly caught on camera hiding steaks in a bag before trying to walk out without paying. In all, the steaks were valued at nearly $200.

Investigators said Harrison admitted to stealing the steaks because “times are hard”. Because of multiple prior convictions for theft, Harrison was arrested on an elevated charge. She was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $7,000 bond.