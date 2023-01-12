ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year.

They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector County this year, and it’s because the health department is short on inspectors. Instead, food trucks and mobile units can come to the Ector County Health Department every Friday in January for a first come, first serve inspection.

“We’ve seen increases over the last couple of years in our (county’s) mobile units so we’re making some little changes to make it easier for them and make it easier for our staff to get those units inspected and permitted as quickly as possible,” said ECHD Director Brandy Garcia.