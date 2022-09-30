ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ratliff Stadium is quiet tonight as both high school football teams are off before the crosstown rivalry game next Friday. However, both teams, as well as fans, are preparing for next week’s big event.

Tickets for the game go on sale on Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. online. Fans needing help with the online purchases can get assistance in-person at the ECISD downtown ticket office, 802 N. Sam Houston, starting Tuesday morning. No tickets will be sold at Ratliff Stadium until Friday afternoon.

ECISD Athletics officials expect the game will be a sellout and traffic pattern maps will be published next week for pre-game traffic and post-game traffic.